☀ May 17: Tax deadline, California fire and ‘the pickled guy’

U.S.

Posted: | Updated:

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 Tax Day deadline May 17: Here’s how to file an extension for 2021

FILE- This Feb. 13, 2019, file photo shows multiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns in Zelienople, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

2️⃣🔥 ‘Suspicious’ Palisades Fire grows to 1,325 acres, prompts evacuations in California

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a brush fire scorching at least 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

3️⃣📃 Jury selection to begin in trial for suspect in death of Mollie Tibbetts

4️⃣🚨 Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

📱 [Trending] this morning

How a TikTok channel dedicated to all things pickled is gaining popularity

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Joel Greenberga key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges during a court appearance in Orlando on Monday.

🔴 A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference Monday.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 1 p.m. ET.

