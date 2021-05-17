☀ May 17: Tax deadline, California fire and ‘the pickled guy’

Good morning! It’s Monday, May 17, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

🔴 Joel Greenberg, a key figure in the federal investigation of Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges during a court appearance in Orlando on Monday.

🔴 A former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference Monday.

🔴 President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at 1 p.m. ET.

