CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Secret Service says in nearly all mass shootings, the shooter gave some kind of warning sign.

The agency’s National Threat Assessment Center found that “individuals contemplating violence often exhibit observable behaviors” like mental health issues, disciplinary issues in school or with law enforcement and adverse childhood experiences.

Nineteen states have red flag laws in place to allow police or family members to petition the state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to themselves or others.

A judge then will decide to grant or deny the petition to remove guns and ban new firearm purchases. Although the judge has the final say, the person involved can appeal the request.

In several states, law enforcement has credited the law with preventing mass shootings. President Joe Biden recently included a directive to create a model red flag law for other states to pass.