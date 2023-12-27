12-year-old among 3 dead in crash on I-75 in Tampa area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — At least three people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash along I-75 near the Selmon Expressway in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes heading south on I-75 when a pickup truck attempted to change lanes and crashed into another pickup truck.

One truck went into the grassy median and overturned. All occupants inside that car were thrown from the vehicle. None of the people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts, according to FHP.

The second truck was able to come to a controlled stop in the emergency lane.

The driver the first pickup truck, a 36-year-old Clearwater man, and two of his passengers, a 12-year-old boy and a 34-year-old Clearwater woman, died. A 14-year-old boy was critically injured.

The three occupants in the second pickup truck, including a 3-year-old, did not suffer any injuries.

Southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in the area of the crash, and drivers are asked to find other routes or expect delays.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.