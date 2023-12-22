18-year-old who leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 given ‘indefinite hospital order,’ report says

Scenes from the trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI are shown on a smartphone and monitor in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The highly-anticipated trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI arrived a little early after a copy was leaked online. Rockstar Games released its first look for the sixth game of the cult-classic video game series Monday evening. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old who allegedly hacked into the Rockstar Games computer system and leaked Grand Theft Auto VI has been ordered to an “indefinite hospital order,” according to a report from BBC.

Arion Kurtaj, who has severe autism, was ruled unfit to stand trial, according to the report. He allegedly expressed his desire to continue cyber crimes, which the judge ruled made him a “high risk” to the public.

Kurtaj is reportedly a member of an international gang that has attacked companies including Uber, Nvidia and Rockstar Games, costing the companies millions of dollars, according to BBC.

While Kurtaj was out on bail and in police protection for allegedly hacking Nvidia and phone company BT/EE, he continued hacking, according to the report.

“Despite having his laptop confiscated, Kurtaj managed to breach Rockstar, the company behind GTA, using an Amazon Firestick, his hotel TV and a mobile phone,” according to BBC. He allegedly stole 90 clips of Grand Theft Auto VI and the game’s source code, and posted them online.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA 6 earlier this month — one day earlier than scheduled because the trailer leaked. The trailer has amassed 156 million views on YouTube in about three weeks since its release.

Avid Grand Theft Auto fans were able to learn a few things from the 90-second teaser — including that the next installment would be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City and star a female protagonist, a first for the franchise, named Lucia. The end of the video also confirmed that the game won’t be released until 2025.

The first Grand Theft Auto hit store shelves back in 1997. Its soaring popularity led to multiple sequels over the years — with much anticipation (and sometimes long waits) between each installment.

Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive more than a decade after Grand Theft Auto V’s 2013 release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.