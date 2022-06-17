2 dead, 1 injured in Alabama church shooting; suspect in custody

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one other injured at a church Thursday night.

According to Vestavia Hills Police Department Captain Shane Ware, police responded to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at around 6:20 p.m. after reports of an active shooter.

Authorities initially announced that one person died and two were injured. But just before 9:30 p.m., Ware said a second victim had died. The third victim is being currently being treated at a local hospital and their condition is unknown.

A preliminary investigation by VHPD suggests the suspect walked into the building where a group of people was meeting. The suspect then began shooting and struck three victims. He was later taken into custody and authorities say there is no threat to the community at this time.

According to the church’s Facebook page, there was a potluck scheduled at the church Thursday evening.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the deadly shooting:

As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim’s family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation Gov. Kay Ivey

This is a developing story.