2 of 3 Houston officers released from hospital after shooting

(NewsNation Now) — Two Houston police officers were released from the hospital Friday following a police chase that ended in a shootout and an hourslong standoff with a barricaded suspect.

The situation began about 2:40 p.m. on Thursday as officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home in northeast Houston, Police Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.

All three injured officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. One of the officers was shot in the arm, another was shot in the leg and the third was shot in the foot, said Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

Houston police’s Twitter account released the last names of the officers who were hurt, who range in age from 28 to 35 years old. Officers Alvarez, Hayden and Gadson had two, three and four years of service, respectively. Alvarez remained hospitalized early Friday afternoon, according to an announcement from the Houston Police Department Twitter account.

Police had responded to a report of a shooting at the home of the suspect’s girlfriend, according to Griffith. When officers arrived, the suspect, whose name had not been released by authorities, fled in a vehicle and led police on a chase for several miles.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at an intersection in a residential neighborhood just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

The suspect fled the scene and carjacked at gunpoint a white Mercedes, Police Chief Troy Finner said. The suspect then drove to a home located several miles northeast of where the crash occurred.

Officers surrounded the home. The suspect fired multiple times but did not hit any of the officers, who returned fire, Finner said. The suspect remained barricaded in the home until about 7:45 p.m.

He then emerged with hands up from the unit where police believed he lived, Finner said. The man, whose identity police did not immediately release, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, the chief said.