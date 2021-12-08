(NewsNation Now) — Two Democrats are crossing party lines backing a vote against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, a move that could stop his COVID-19 safety measure altogether.

NewsNation first reported Tuesday that Sen. Jon Tester of Montana is “inclined to vote with Republicans” to oppose the president’s vaccine mandate on private employers.

On Wednesday, lawmakers are expected to put forth a measure to block the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the agency responsible for enforcing the mandate. Tester will become the second Democrat to take a stance against the federal mandate. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is also expected to side with Republicans on the matter.

There are only 50 Republican senators, and 51 votes are needed to halt the measure.

“A strong majority of most blue states don’t like it when you say from the federal government, you either do this or else,” said Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana. “And when it’s your livelihood, your job when we’ve been working so hard the keep people with their employer.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer has called the Republican bill anti-science and says he’s not worried about a few Democrats pulling off to vote for this.

The mandate is expected to pass in the Senate and endure an uphill battle in the House before reaching the president’s desk.