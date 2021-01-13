$2,000 stimulus checks: Here’s who might qualify

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil a coronavirus relief plan Thursday that includes the largest direct payment yet: $2,000 for most Americans.

The price of the package is unknown at this time, but it is expected to include an extension of unemployment assistance, aid to local and state governments, funds for small businesses, funding for vaccine distribution and schools, and a third round of stimulus checks.

While a $2,000 check might sound appealing, many people are left wondering whether they’d qualify. The short answer right now is that we don’t know. That information might be available as soon as Thursday — and, of course, it could change through the course of debate.

With different thresholds for the first two payments, a plan passed in the House following President Trump’s push for larger payments instead of $600 checks. The plan could provide a framework for stimulus qualifications.

Under the House structure, there was a phaseout method. However, people making up to $115,000 annually would still get a payment because of the larger amount of the check.

Marc Goldwin, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, tweeted out a breakdown of the $2,000 payments and how they would work under the House proposal. The chart says couples with children would be eligible for the most money — up to $14,000 for a couple earning less than $150,00 with five kids.

The previously-passed House plan also allowed for adult dependents, like college-age students, to be eligible for the $2,000 check.

Of course, just because it was a proposal in the Democratic-controlled House doesn’t mean it will be Biden’s plan. However, it provides a foundation for what Americans might see.

Analysts say the voting on Biden’s stimulus plan should give us insight on whether or not Republicans will work with the Democratic majority or collectively draw a line in the sand.

Last week, Biden told voters in Georgia that if Democrats won those races, $2,000 stimulus checks would be on their way to most Americans.

That ended up happening, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reinforced that money was on its way.

“One of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families,” Schumer, who will become majority leader, said Wednesday.

Previously, the GOP-controlled Senate and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was the biggest hurdle for getting larger direct payments passed.

So when could this $2,000 payment become a reality? Probably early February at the earliest.

The results in Georgia would first need to be certified before the new senators take their seats. It’s expected that Republicans will file appeals to those results. The deadline to certify results is Jan. 22.

