2021 tops record for most school shootings in US history

(NewsNation Now) — There were more school shootings in 2021 than any other year in U.S. history, according to data by The Washington Post.

34 school shootings occurred last year, more than in any year since at least 1999.

School shootings are often associated with an active shooter targeting as many victims as possible, but the Secret Service reports that out of 249 incidents last year only nine of them would be classified as an active shooter event like the Columbine massacre of 1999 or the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The most reasons for school-related shootings were a result of a dispute escalating or an accidental gun misfire. According to The Washington Post, since the Columbine, more than 292,000 children have been exposed to gun violence on school grounds.

Just this week, two college police officers were shot and killed in Virginia and one student was killed and another shot at a Minnesota school.