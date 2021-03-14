3 separate earthquakes shake Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (WDAF) — Three separate earthquakes were reported in Kansas Sunday morning in the Wichita area.

The United States Geological Survey measured a 3.4 magnitude quake just before 6:30 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude quake just after 6:30 a.m.

A third earthquake measured at 3.0 was reported just after 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.