3 separate earthquakes shake Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (WDAF) — Three separate earthquakes were reported in Kansas Sunday morning in the Wichita area.
The United States Geological Survey measured a 3.4 magnitude quake just before 6:30 a.m. and a 3.5 magnitude quake just after 6:30 a.m.
A third earthquake measured at 3.0 was reported just after 7 a.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
