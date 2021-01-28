35 years later: Remembering the Challenger space shuttle explosion that killed 7

The other six crew members were payload specialist Gregory Jarvis, mission specialist Judith A. Resnik, mission commander Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, mission specialist Ronald E. McNair, pilot Mike J. Smith and mission specialist Ellison S. Onizuka.
NASA says a booster engine broke apart, causing the explosion.
NASA Kennedy Space Center commemorated them with a ceremony Thursday.
It was the first time NASA lost an astronaut during a flight.
On February 1, 2003, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated as it re-entered the atmosphere, killing all seven onboard.