50 years of Queen: Remembering the rock band’s timeless universality

LONDON (NewsNation Now)— It’s been half a century since the formation of the rock band Queen, upon the arrival of bassist John Deacon.

The band made its live debut in 1971 and released its debut album in 1973. To this day, fans continue loving Queen’s trademark ambition, inclusivity, and eclectic nature.

“You can sit there in headphones and listen to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and just be dazzled by it,” said Variety music writer Jem Aswad. “That was the song that they put out in a space probe to represent what human ambition and creativity can accomplish, and in terms of music, it is hard to find or think of a more ambitious or creative song than ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.'”

Aswad believes Queen’s ambitions and appeal translated across the world, helping them create a lasting impact on rock music.

“It was universal in so many ways. Brian May, who’s one of the greatest guitarists in rock history, can come up with a song like ‘We Will Rock You’ that has no guitar except for a guitar solo at the end and is based around stamping your feet and clapping. That universality, universalness — whatever the word is — is a huge part of what made them so special,” Aswad said.

He added: “In a live setting, Freddie Mercury’s incredible ability to motivate and make a crowd feel like he saw them.”

Decades later, the film “Bohemian Rhapsody” sparked a new generation of Queen fans. Aswad said the movie set a new standard for a biographical movie, mostly because of the music.

“Freddie having to confront so many conflicted things in himself, so it’s a very good story,” Aswad said. “The film wouldn’t be any wouldn’t be anywhere near what it is, without that music.”

Aswad attributes another part of Queen’s legacy to the bands commitment to consistently innovate their sound.

“A lot of artists just get stuck in doing the same thing over and over again,” Aswad said. “They weren’t afraid to challenge their audience or themselves,”

“They are still, to my knowledge, the only group, where each member wrote a number one single. The drummer, the bass player, the singer, the guitar player, all four of them had a number one single,” Aswad said. “John Deacon, the bass player, wasn’t even writing songs on their first couple of records and he wrote ‘Another One Bites the Dust.'”

Lead singer Mercury broke boundaries outside of music, as well, owing to who he was and leaving an indelible mark on pop culture along with rock ’n’ roll.

“You can look at Freddie Mercury as a cultural figure, as someone who normalized being gay to a lot of people, and saying no matter what you think of someone who’s gay, you can still love their music,” Aswad.

Aswad noted it “put a conflict in people” about Mercury’s music, but “a good conflict.”

Mercury died of AIDS in 1991.

“It also normalized it a bit, and brought it home to people in a way that maybe it hadn’t been before, and so, if there’s good to come out of it, I think it’s that,” said Aswad.

Today Adam Lambert of “American Idol” fame preforms with the band on tour in Mercury’s place.