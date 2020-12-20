84.5 million people expected to travel during holiday, down 29% from 2019

(NewsNationNow) — The number of people traveling for Christmas and New Year’s Day is down considerably this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, many are hitting the roads or catching a flight somewhere.

As many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%, according to AAA.

More than 81 million people will be driving, that’s a decline of at least 25% from last year.

Meanwhile, just under 3 million people will fly to their destination; that’s a drop of nearly 60% from last year. Less than half a million are expected to travel by bus, train, or cruise ship; that’s down almost 90% from last year.

This is the lowest amount of travelers since 2002. While fewer people are traveling overall, more are choosing to drive this year than last year. As for air traffic, these are the lowest numbers the airline industry has seen since 2009.

Despite continued warnings from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to avoid traveling during the holidays, some people say they feel safe.

“Everything seems to be really clean. They’re taking care of making sure they’re giving up sanitizer and everything,” one airline passenger said.

For those who will be driving this year, there is some good news, the price for a gallon of gas is about 50 cents cheaper than it was this same time last year