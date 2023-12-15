LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has obtained a 911 call that provides more details in the death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis, killed after a massive fight in an alley off Searles Avenue near Rancho High School.

The fight happened Nov. 1, and Lewis died in the hospital a week later. The call paints the picture of a chaotic scene, the teen beaten and barely breathing while school staff try to help an unconscious Lewis.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police dispatch center received the call around 1:40 p.m. from the back school parking lot.

“Someone got knocked out,” the person reporting said.

“What do you mean, like they fainted? Or they were punched?” the 911 operator asks. The first reporter clarified, saying a fight happened. While Metro connects with medical, another person passes the phone and explains the situation to the operator.

“They’re saying that somebody jumped the student, and the student is unconscious. He is breathing, but he’s unconscious,” the person explains.

When medical advised not to move the victim, the caller said Lewis was carried from the alley to campus. “There is bleeding on his head, he has bumps on his head, and there’s scratches on his elbows,” the caller said, describing Lewis’s injuries. “He’s bleeding from his nose and, his face is turning blue.”

The caller noted staff members including a school nurse attempted CPR.

Prosecutors said 10 teens stomped on his head. The Clark County coroner confirmed Lewis died on Nov. 7 from blunt force trauma to his head and body.

Videos of the fight went viral and helped police find the suspects. All nine people arrested were between the ages of 13 and 17. Metro police said a 10th person remains at large.