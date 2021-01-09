‘A serious mistake’: Sen. Graham on banning Trump from Twitter

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 14: Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-SC). looks on as Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away in September. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — Senator Lindsey Graham said Friday that Twitter’s decision to suspend President Trump from the platform was a “serious mistake.”

“The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t,” Graham said via Twitter. “Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”

Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake.



Graham said he’s focused on ridding Section 230 protections from “Big Tech,” which gives platforms immunity from what users post.

“Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection,” Graham said.

Graham has called on Congress to repeal Section 230.

