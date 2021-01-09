‘A serious mistake’: Sen. Graham on banning Trump from Twitter

(NewsNation Now) — Senator Lindsey Graham said Friday that Twitter’s decision to suspend President Trump from the platform was a “serious mistake.”
“The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t,” Graham said via Twitter. “Says a lot about the people who run Twitter.”
Graham said he’s focused on ridding Section 230 protections from “Big Tech,” which gives platforms immunity from what users post.
“Big Tech are the only companies in America that virtually have absolute immunity from being sued for their actions, and it’s only because Congress gave them that protection,” Graham said.
Graham has called on Congress to repeal Section 230.
NewsNation affiliate WBTW contributed to this report.