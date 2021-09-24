(NewNation Now) — The U.S. government is in the process of resettling evacuees from Afghanistan to several states across the nation.

All arriving Afghans are required to be vaccinated for measles as a condition of entry into the U.S., according to a statement from the White House.

The CDC instated a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days and a requirement of vaccination against measles for Afghan evacuees arriving in the country.

Reports indicate that a special focus was given to vaccinating the Afghan evacuees against measles after 16 cases were detected, including one at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

The evacuees were vaccinated against tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, COVID-19, and influenza during a multi-day campaign at Fort McCoy, according to the Department of Defense.

“Our primary purpose here is to take care of our guests and all of their health care needs, as well as health protection,” said Col Matthew Fandre, a task force surgeon at Fort McCoy.

“The other main focus is to help with the immigration process through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; there is a medical examination that includes a brief history and physical, as well as any screening for infectious diseases, lab work, and immunizations.”

According to CDC data, there were 1,282 reported cases of measles in 2019, the largest number of cases in the U.S. since 1992. There are six confirmed cases in 2021.

Measles is a highly contagious disease. Most Americans are vaccinated against it as children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.