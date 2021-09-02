EL PASO, Tex. (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of Afghans fled their country to head to America as refugees in search of a better life, but their first stop in the U.S. is giving a poor first impression.

A bathroom at Fort Bliss. Photo shared exclusively with NewsNation

Sources who spoke with NewsNation from Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, say there are 10 people to a room, the bathrooms are infested with bugs and the floors are caked in mud and rust.

“There is nothing here – no library, nowhere for kids to play – we just eat and sleep inside,” one woman told NewsNation in Dari. “We need things that they have promised, but haven’t received anything yet. They give us a list and we were told that they will visit our rooms. It has been three days — no one has checked on us yet. We need laundry powder and other stuff.

“We have got stuck here.”

You can see the full story tonight on NewsNation Prime at 9/8c.

Photos obtained by NewsNation show the conditions in which these refugees are now living. Fort Bliss referred all calls to the State Department. The State Department referred questions to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not respond to repeated requests.

The Pentagon wouldn’t comment on conditions at Fort Bliss specifically but said in a statement: “The lodging accommodations at the different installations range from emergency accommodations, including tents, to hotel rooms. All are accommodations our service members stay in from time to time. Additionally, we are working hard to provide medical, culturally appropriate food and other services.”

Fort Bliss has faced scrutiny before when housing unaccompanied migrant children on the base. Officials then described dangerous and distressing conditions.

Thomas Burr contributed to this report.