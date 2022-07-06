AG: Some of country’s most dangerous criminals netted in sting

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Marshals showed up on the doorsteps of at least 1,500 people they call some of the most violent criminals in the country. It’s all part of the monthlong sting called Operation North Star.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the results of the effort Wednesday.

“We are incredibly grateful for the efforts to take the most dangerous shooters off the street,” Garland said.

The round-the-clock mission focused on 10 of the highest-crime cities across the country, driving a national surge in murders and some other violent crimes — including Chicago, Memphis, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

According to the Department of Justice, the stings were worth the effort, with federal authorities and local partners arresting 230 suspects for homicides and 131 for sexual assault, and seizing 166 guns, more than $50,000 in cash and 33 kilograms of illegal drugs.

Some of the most high-profile fugitives caught include two men accused in the June mass shooting in Philadelphia’s entertainment district on South Street, where three died and 11 were wounded, with hundreds running for cover.

Garland said the DOJ will continue to place an extra emphasis on violent crime throughout the summer.