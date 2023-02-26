Alaskan woman attacked by a moose while walking dog

(NewsNation) — A woman was walking her dog in Anchorage, Alaska when a moose charged and kicked her in the head, and the scary attack was all caught on camera.

Tracy Hansen said on NewsNation prime Sunday she spotted the moose earlier but it was walking in a different direction before the attack. She said it was too late when she realized it had turned her way.

“I’m blessed that I came out as luckily as I did,” she said. “I have three staples in my head, and they think I might have a minor concussion… but overall, it could have been a whole lot worse.”

Watch the video above to hear more about how she survived this terrifying encounter.