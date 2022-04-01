All-volunteer team has solved 20 missing person cold cases

(NewsNation) — In 2003, James Amabile went missing. For decades, his friends and family were left without answers.

But in early March, a group of volunteer scuba divers discovered Amabile in a submerged SUV in a Pennsylvania creek.

It isn’t the first cold case this group of divers have cracked. Since 2019, their organization Adventures With Purpose has solved 20 cold cases. Incredibly, the group charges families nothing for their services — it is all-volunteer and funded by donations.

Doug Bishop, the lead investigator and diver with Adventures With Purpose, joined “Dan Abrams Live” to talk about how they solved the Amabile case.

“The technology that we utilized to discover this vehicle didn’t exist nearly 19 years ago when Jimmy went missing,” he told host Dan Abrams. “We came in, we met with the family that morning. We went over the facts of the case, the theories that they’ve had to compile over 19 years.”

Bishop explained that the group’s specialty is water; they narrowed down their search to a few different bodies of water. The fourth body of water they searched contained Amabile’s vehicle.

He noted that they are currently looking into the disappearances of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone Jr. and have embarked on a 45-day road trip where they are looking into 22 additional cold cases.

Adventures With Purpose maintains an active YouTube channel where they document their research..