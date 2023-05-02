All-you-can-fly for just $500: Here’s how it works

(WJW) – Earlier this year, Frontier announced an all-you-can-fly summer pass. Now, they’re offering the same deal – but for less.

Frontier announced on Tuesday they would temporarily drop the price of their GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass to $499/person. That’s a $500 savings from the retail price of $999.

The price reduction is only available now through May 31, 2023 – or while supplies last.

The pass can be used for flights now through Sept. 30, 2023.

“Frontier’s GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass makes dreams of affordable spontaneous travel a reality. The GoWild! Pass is a great fit – and a great gift – for anyone with flexibility in their summer travel plans, including students and new graduates, teachers, families, friends, retirees, solo travelers, remote workers, and individuals in long-distance relationships.” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines.

If you want to travel all you can beyond just the summer months, the airline also offers a GoWild! 2023-24 Annual Pass. The annual pass is priced at $1,999 and can be used for travel through May 2, 2024.

There are important notes though to pass along.

Flights must be booked through flyfrontier.com and are subject to blackout periods. Flights also do not include costs like taxes, fees, and other charges. Those will be applied at the time of booking. And, the pass also does not include add-ons, such as bags or seats.

It’s also important to note that both the seasonal and annual passes will automatically renew, at the non-discounted rate, each year unless the pass holder cancels.

The fine details, including blackout periods, can be found here.