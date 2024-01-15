Almost two-thirds of Canadians say US democracy can’t survive another Trump term: Poll

Almost two-thirds of Canadians in a new survey said they are concerned that U.S. democracy will not survive another term under former President Trump.

The poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that 64 percent of Canadians strongly agreed or agreed that U.S. democracy would not survive four more years with Trump in the White House. Nearly 50 percent of Canadians also agreed that the U.S. is “on the way to becoming an authoritarian state” as the election season ramps up.

A slightly smaller percentage of Canadians surveyed, 62 percent, said that the U.S. would be “much worse” if Trump were elected again in November. In contrast, just 19 percent said the same of President Biden.

The Canadian respondents also expressed concerns that there are not enough safeguards to prevent fraud and cheating in this year’s election. Sixty-one percent said they are not confident at all or not very confident that the U.S. elections have enough measures to prevent interference in 2024.

And nearly half of respondents also said cheating was likely to happen in both Republican-led and Democrat-led states.

Pollsters also found that Biden is viewed as more stable for the U.S.-Canada relationship than Trump, with 64 percent saying so.

More than 50 percent of Canadians said a Biden win would be more beneficial to the Canadian economy than a Trump win, but nearly 30 percent said it would not matter either way for Canada.

Additionally, conservative Canadians are more likely to say that Trump would be better for the economy, with 37 percent saying so. The “vast majority” of liberal respondents said Biden would be better for the economy, the poll said.

The poll was conducted Jan. 9-11 and has among 1,510 Canadian adults and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.