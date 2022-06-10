Amazon adds virtual try-on feature for shoes

When you purchase a pair of Cariuma sneakers, the company plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest as part of its reforestation program.

(NewsNation) — One thing you’ve never been able to do when buying shoes online is try them on before you buy them, but Amazon is rolling out a new feature that might help with that.

Called, appropriately, Virtual Try-On for Shoes, the feature makes use of your smartphone’s camera to tell you what your shoes will look like on your feet.

Once you’ve picked out a shoe in the Amazon app, point your camera at your feet and the feature will show you what the shoes will look like when you’re wearing them. The feature works with thousands of sneaker styles from New Balance, Adidas, Reebok and more.

The feature builds on the same technology rolled out in 2017, called AR View, which allowed customers to see home decor items in their own living rooms. Other retailers, such as IKEA, have also experimented with such features.

One important thing to note: the Virtual Try-On feature won’t tell you if you’ve picked out the right size shoe, so you’ll still need to get them out of the box for that … but save the box in case they don’t fit.