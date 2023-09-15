American public pessimistic about the future of the family

(NewsNation) — Americans have little optimism about the future of the family, according to a new poll from Pew.
Forty percent of Americans said they were pessimistic about the institution of marriage and the family, while just 26% said they were optimistic (29% were neither).
But many Americans also said that major trends among American families were neither positive nor negative.
For instance, 57% of Americans said that people getting married later in life was neither positive nor negative. Forty-seven percent of the public said the same about Americans having fewer children.
The polling also revealed many Americans do not prioritize having children over other goals in life.
Seventy-one percent of Americans said that it is “extremely or very important” to have a job or career they enjoy; 61% said the same thing about having close friends. But just 26% said that about having children and 23% said that about being married.
There were some partisan or ideological differences revealed in the surveys. Among conservative Republicans, for instance, 64% said that unhappy couples tend to divorce too quickly while 35% said they stay in bad marriages for too long. But among liberal Democrats, 23% said they divorce too quickly, while 76% said they remain in bad marriages for too long.