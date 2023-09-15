American public pessimistic about the future of the family

STAMFORD, CT – NOVEMBER 24: Central American immigrants and their families pray before Thanksgiving dinner on November 24, 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. Family and friends, some of them U.S. citizens, others on work visas and some undocumented immigrants came together in an apartment to celebrate the American holiday with turkey and Latin American dishes. They expressed concern with the results of the U.S. Presidential election of president-elect Donald Trump, some saying their U.S.-born children fear the possibilty their parents will be deported after Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Americans have little optimism about the future of the family, according to a new poll from Pew.

Forty percent of Americans said they were pessimistic about the institution of marriage and the family, while just 26% said they were optimistic (29% were neither).

But many Americans also said that major trends among American families were neither positive nor negative.

For instance, 57% of Americans said that people getting married later in life was neither positive nor negative. Forty-seven percent of the public said the same about Americans having fewer children.

The polling also revealed many Americans do not prioritize having children over other goals in life.

Seventy-one percent of Americans said that it is “extremely or very important” to have a job or career they enjoy; 61% said the same thing about having close friends. But just 26% said that about having children and 23% said that about being married.

There were some partisan or ideological differences revealed in the surveys. Among conservative Republicans, for instance, 64% said that unhappy couples tend to divorce too quickly while 35% said they stay in bad marriages for too long. But among liberal Democrats, 23% said they divorce too quickly, while 76% said they remain in bad marriages for too long.