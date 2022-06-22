(NewsNation) — As gas prices hit record highs across the country, the cost of driving to and from work has never been higher. In some cities, commuters driving from major suburbs to urban cores may be spending over $400 per month on fuel alone.

And as experts note, the cost of fuel is just one part of the calculation.

“The cost of parking is going up because the demand is going up,” said Sam Schwartz, former New York City traffic commissioner. “The other thing that’s alarming is more crashes means insurance costs will go up.”

Despite the rising costs associated with driving, Schwartz says traffic levels have returned to pre-pandemic levels and are worse in many areas. In part, that’s due to a 110% increase in truck traffic, which equates to two to three additional cars, he says.

“If people think driving is worse than ever before, they’re right,” Schwartz said.

Unlike the cost of driving, many of the country’s mass transit systems have proven to be inflation-resistant, keeping prices steady, or even lowering them in some cases, in an effort to win back commuters who left during the pandemic.

Perceptions of rising crime, COVID-19 fears and an increase in people working from home has kept public transit ridership between 60% and 70% of pre-pandemic levels, Schwartz said. He thinks that number may increase if gas prices continue to rise.

So just how much more expensive is it to drive to work these days? We analyzed four cities to find out.

Note: The monthly estimated fuel costs were calculated assuming a 15-gallon tank averaging 20 miles per gallon. Commute costs do not include additional expenses such as parking, vehicle depreciation or other maintenance. Gas prices are calculated using American Automobile Association (AAA) data.

charlotte

Commute: Gastonia to Charlotte, North Carolina (approximately 23 miles one-way)

Cost of gas today: $4.56/gallon in Gaston County

Cost of gas one year ago: $2.82/gallon in Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill

Monthly fuel cost today: $210 approximately

Increase from last year: 62% more expensive

What’s the alternative?

The quickest way to get from Gastonia to Charlotte via public transit is the Charlotte Area Transit System’s (CATS) express bus. At $176, a monthly unlimited regional express pass costs slightly less than the current monthly price for fuel.

The bus ride from Gastonia to downtown Charlotte takes about 40 minutes.

chicago

Commute: Naperville, Illinois, to downtown Chicago (approx. 35 miles one-way)

Cost of gas today: $5.71/gallon in DuPage County

Cost of gas one year ago: $3.46/gallon in Chicago Metro

Monthly fuel cost today: $400 approx.

Increase from last year: 65% more expensive

What’s the alternative?

Those commuting to downtown Chicago from Naperville can take the Metra commuter rail system for just $100 per month starting in July. The recently announced “Super Saver” pass costs about the same as one tank of gas, the transit system notes.

The trip from Naperville to Chicago Union Station usually takes about an hour.

dallas

Commute: Plano, Texas, to Downtown Dallas (approx. 20 miles one-way)

Cost of gas today: $4.73/gallon in Collin County

Cost of gas one year ago: $2.74/gallon in Dallas

Monthly fuel cost today: $190 approx.

Increase from last year: 73% more expensive

What’s the alternative?

Commuters from downtown Plano to downtown Dallas can take the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) red line for $96 per month.

The average red line trip from Plano to Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station takes about 45 minutes.

SALT LAKE CITY

Commute: Ogden to Salt Lake City, Utah (approx. 39 miles one-way)

Cost of gas today: $5.19/gallon in Weber County

Cost of gas one year ago: $3.42/gallon in Ogden

Monthly fuel cost today: $405 approx.

Increase from last year: 50% more expensive

What’s the alternative?

Commuters from Ogden to Salt Lake City can take the Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) Frontrunner commuter rail system. A monthly premium pass, which includes unlimited access to local buses, Frontrunner commuter trains and the city’s light rail system costs $170 per month.

The average Frontrunner trip from Ogden to the Salt Lake Central Station takes about an hour.