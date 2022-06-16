Are certain dog breeds too hard to handle?

(NewsNation) — A woman on TikTok, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea, sparked a debate about whether or not some dog breeds are better than others.

She ranks five dog breeds that she would “never own after working in the pet industry.” Her video now has over seven million views, and several people are commenting to defend their dog’s breed.

“I wouldn’t label it as a breed thing. I would label it as a personality thing,” expert dog trainer Antonio Diaz said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

He also says you have to take into account the dog’s environment and “who’s in charge, and how is the dog being directed and guided.”

@chilicheesechelsea captioned her video with a disclaimer saying, “I love these breeds but I don’t want to own one of my own. Don’t come for me doodle moms 🤪🤓 IT’S JUST MY OPINION!!!! (And a joke, I have a chihuahua lol)”