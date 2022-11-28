Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election

PHOENIX, AZ – NOVEMBER 15: Right wing activists stand in protest at the Arizona State Capitol Building on November 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Protesters gathered in response to major news organizations announcing Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ victory over Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake.(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Monday marks the deadline for Arizona’s counties to certify the results of the 2022 midterm elections.

While state law requires all fifteen counties to certify results by Nov. 28, a handful of counties have delayed certification following protests from some Republican-aligned activists about how the election was administered.

In at least one county, Mohave, GOP supervisors affirmed that they will certify the results on Monday but wanted to register a note of protest against voting issues that occurred in Maricopa County.

Maricopa is where some printers printed ballots that had markings that couldn’t be read by tabulators. Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has yet to concede the race, has claimed the resulting confusion as contributing to the results of the election.

Meanwhile, the state’s Attorney’s General race will be going to a state-mandated automatic recount, as Democrat Kris Mayes leads Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 510 votes.

However, recounts and certification may not bring an end to controversy over the election in the state. State Senator-elect Jake Hoffman, a Republican and head of the state legislature’s Freedom Caucus, plans to investigate the election when the legislature convenes in January.