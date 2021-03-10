Arkansas’ second ‘Baby Box’ to be installed at local fire station

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 60th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation — and the second in the state of Arkansas — will go live at a fire station in Rogers on Friday, March 12.

The box, which allows a mother to surrender her newborn infant, of 30 days or less, with 100 percent anonymity, will be placed at Rogers Fire Station #5, located at 2525 South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

According to a release from nonprofit Safe Haven Baby Boxes on Tuesday, the box has many security features, such as heating and cooling components and an alarm system.

“The infant is placed inside the box for less than 4 minutes, all while the first responders rush to respond to the silent alarm to retrieve the precious newborn. There is also a care bag that provides resources to the mother for medical assistance and other useful information,” the release states.

The nonprofit was founded by firefighter and medic Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant and says she’s committed to ending illegal infant abandonment in the United States.

“It is hard for some to imagine a woman surrendering her newborn and many women in a state of crisis are not certain what to do. Safe Haven Baby Boxes is proud to provide resources to the community of Rogers to assist parents in making a safe option for them and for their newborn,” said Kelsey.

The first Safe Haven Baby Box in Arkansas was installed at Fire Station #3 in Benton in September 2019.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization offers a Safe Haven National Crisis Hotline (1-866-99BABY1) and is available 24/7/365. It offers counseling services to a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their newborn.