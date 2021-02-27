Arrest warrant issued for suspect in slaying of Yale student

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (NewsNation Now) — New Haven Police have secured an arrest warrant for a suspect in the slaying of a Yale graduate student.

Qinxuan Pan is wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, who was found lying outside his car on a New Haven street with multiple gunshot wounds.

New Haven police previously only named Pan the ‘person of interest.’

The 29-year-old Pan is believed to be staying in the Atlanta area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Duffy said he was seen in the suburbs of Duluth or Brookhaven, driving with family members, carrying a black backpack and acting strange days after the killing.

Pan’s bond is set at $5 million.

Police have said they are looking into whether Jiang, 26, was killed in a road rage incident following a car crash.

Jiang, a Seattle native, had recently gotten engaged to be married. He earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies at the University of Washington and was an Army veteran and Army National Guard member, according to his LinkedIn page and Yale officials. In the Army, he was a tank operator and a chemical, biological, radiation and nuclear officer, according to Yale.

Pan is descripted as 6′ tall, 170 lb. Asian male with a medium complexion and short black hair.

He is a known graduate of MIT and has affiliations with that university, police said. Jiang’s fiancée, Zion Perry, is also a graduate of MIT. Police said they are exploring every angle of this investigation but are not prepared yet to say whether that connection is relevant to the investigation.

New Haven police said they will provide additional information Monday.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WTNH contributed to this article.