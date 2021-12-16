Compression asphyxia ruled cause in Astroworld deaths, officials say

The Astroworld main stage where Travis Scott was performing Friday evening where a surging crowd killed eight people, sits full of debris from the concert, in a parking lot at NRG Center on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. ( Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(NewsNation Now) — The 10 people who lost their lives in a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston, died of compression asphyxia, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that each of the people – ages 9 to 27 – died the same way. The combined effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and alcohol were listed as a contributing cause in one person’s death. All were ruled accidents.

Medical examiners had to wait several weeks following the rap artist Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert for additional test results before they could make final determinations on the cause and manner of the deaths.

The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who attended the festival and were in the audience when Scott’s concert turned deadly. They were: Mirza Danish Baig, 27; Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23; Madison Alexis Dubiski, 23; Franco Cesar Patino, 21; Jacob E. Jurinek, 20; John W. Hilgert, 14; Axel Beltsasar Acosta, Avila, 21; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Bharti Shahani, 22; and Ezra Blount, 9.

The situation unfolded in a matter of minutes. Scott took the stage at Astroworld, a yearly festival that he founded in 2018, at 9 p.m on Nov. 5. The Houston Fire Department began receiving reports of people injured in the crowd at 9:30 p.m. and by 9:38 p.m., a mass casualty event was declared.

Scott stopped performing more than 40 minutes later.

In a recent interview with radio personality, Charlamagne tha God, Scott said he couldn’t hear people in the crowd screaming in distress.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged toward the stage during Scott’s concert, squeezing people so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.

Scott, concert promoter Live Nation and other companies associated with the event are among those being sued. Scott and the event organizers additionally are the focus of a criminal investigation by Houston police.

Scott’s attorney reached out to the families of the 10 who died, offering to pay for their loved ones’ funeral costs. Several families turned down the offer.