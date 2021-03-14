At least 12 people shot, 2 killed in mass shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN) — At least 12 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago, leaving at least two people dead according to Chicago Fire officials.

Assistant Deputy Chief Paramedic Greg Stinnett confirmed at least 10 people were shot inside a business in the the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood at approximately 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

Stinnett added that the total number of people shot in the incident is expected to grow as more potential victims arrive at hospitals. Two victims were pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said as of now, the ages of the victims range from 20 to 44 years old.

According to Chicago Fire officials, seven victims were transported by CFD in condition ranging from serious to critical, with victims appearing to be both adult men and women.