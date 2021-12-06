Attorney downplays warrant for artist Andrzej Sikora

(NewsNation Now) — Oakland County sheriff’s detectives executed a search warrant Monday at the home of artist Andrzej Sikora, in whose Detroit art studio authorities found James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School school shooting suspect.

But Sikora’s attorney believes the warrant, following two hours of questioning the artist, is just a matter of investigators being thorough.

“The search warrant came after we had cooperated with law enforcement for about two hours and they informed us that they had a search warrant,” Clarence Dass, the attorney, said on “Dan Abrams Live.” “We, as we had done all along, voluntarily complied, went to my client’s home; they took a couple phones and a couple laptops.”

Dass views the search warrant as a case of police narrowing the scope of the investigation.

“I really think this is to hopefully rule out my client’s culpability in all of this and to dot their i’s and cross their t’s.”

Dass maintains that his client was hoodwinked by the Crumbleys, explaining that the couple had asked for a place to stay to avoid death threats and media scrutiny, and that Sikora did not know that there was a manhunt on for the couple.

“They deceived him,” Dass said. “They stayed in his studio until 2 o’clock in the morning when, ultimately, they were arrested. … This is a situation where, I think, no good deed goes unpunished. He was a friend trying to help a friend, didn’t know the full totality of what was going on.”

The Crumbleys, who face involuntary manslaughter counts, were found early Saturday inside the studio located inside a Detroit commercial building. The couple’s attorneys have said they didn’t intend to flee, countering authorities who accused them of eluding capture for their alleged role in a school shooting that left four students dead.

Their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

The couple went to Sikora’s studio Friday morning, but the artist was unaware of the charges against the couple or that they stayed after he left for the day, according to Dass.

Dass said when the artist awoke Saturday and heard news of authorities taking the couple into custody, he voluntarily contacted authorities. Authorities had been looking for the couple since Friday afternoon.

Sikora, 65, has not been charged, but Detroit police had said the Crumbleys “were aided in getting into the building,” and that a person who helped them may also face charges.