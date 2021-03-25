Author Jason Rosenthal on discovering life, loss, and unity after his late wife’s death

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The late children’s book author Amy Rosenthal had one wish for her husband, find love again after she passed away from cancer. Her final essay was published in the New York Times and received widespread acclaim.

Years later, her husband, Jason Rosenthal, has published a book about his experiences with his late wife and finding resilience after her death, “My Wife Said You May Want To Marry Me”.

“I’m trying each and every day to fill that proverbial blank page Amy left me at the end of her essay,” said Rosenthal.

Now Amy Rosenthal’s children’s book, “Yes Day”, has been turned into a Netflix children’s movie and viewed millions of times. The film involves a family who let the kids make the rules for 24 hours on their “Yes Day”.

“Everyone involved in that project, from the director to the producers to Jennifer Gardner herself, really honored Amy and Tom’s work in such a beautiful way,” said Rosenthal.

When asked what lessons learned during his experiences with loss resonate the most as the country struggles with a national coronavirus grief, he cited the importance of unity.

“As we have these devastating losses, we come together and learn that we need to love each other a little more, be kinder to each other a little more, and really help your fellow man and woman get through this process,” said Rosenthal.