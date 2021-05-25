Authorities search for shooters in road rage incidents on both coasts

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — D.C. Metropolitan Police have released a video with a plea for help in identifying the driver of a gray Maserati who opened fire on another driver in broad daylight.

It’s not known what sparked the violence, but a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In Southern California, the search goes on in a tragic and deadly case.

On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors proposed doubling the reward to $100,000 in the road-rage shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.

The kindergartner was shot and killed Friday on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California while on his way to school with his mother.

“I can’t imagine the horror. And there’s nothing we can do to undo it. Maybe this is a little something we can do to at least being this person to justice,” said Orange County Supervisor Don Wager.

The rash of recent road rage around the country has also included a case of tailgating and then assault in North Carolina.

Latest News

In Tennessee, police arrested a man for allegedly pummeling a driver after a traffic dispute in Murfreesboro. In another case, police arrested a 21-year-old driver for allegedly using a gun to threaten another motorist.

“The suspect tells us that he displayed his firearm simply because he thought the victim was following his vehicle too closely,” said Mount Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler.

With the Memorial Day weekend on tap and an estimated 34 million vehicles expected on the roadways in the next week, AAA is urging drivers to keep their cool.

“For many, it will be their first big outing in traffic since 2019. We know outside many major metros, you can expect delays up to three times, two times in other metros, so this will be a very, very important summer to drive vigilantly,” said Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado.

As for the killing of Aiden Leos, another county supervisor has also matched the family’s reward of $50,000 with the total reward for an arrest in the case now at $150,000.