Average US price of gas holds steady at $2.94 per gallon

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at a 76 gas station on March 03, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Gas prices have increased across the United States to a national average of $2.72 per gallon, an increase of 30 cents from one month ago. Gas in California has an average price of $3.68 per gallon, the highest in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline held steady over the past two weeks at $2.94 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump was likely to remain stable or drop as wholesale costs begin to decrease.

The price of a gallon of regular-grade gas is 93 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation right now is $3.99 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.50 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel dropped a penny over the same period to $3.13.