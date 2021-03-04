Baby Bust: Pandemic takes toll on US birth rate

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: A woman wearing a protective mask pushes a stroller as New York City moves into Phase 3 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on July 13, 2020. Phase 3 permits the reopening of nail and tanning salons, tattoo parlors, spas and massages, dog runs and numerous other outdoor activities. Phase 3 is the third of four-phased stages designated by the state. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Contrary to many expectations, pandemic stay-at-home orders haven’t triggered the baby boom researchers predicted.

Perhaps it was the stress or being cooped up with the entire family. But the numbers are in, and one effect of the coronavirus lockdown is now clear — people made fewer babies.

The Brookings Institution estimated in a June 2020 study, that the COVID-19 public health crisis and related recession could result in 300,000 to 500,000 fewer 2021 births in the United States. The institute revisited the prediction in December and stand by their initial estimates based on their previous methodology, placing an emphasis on the lower range.

The trend of dipping birth rates is reflected around the world, from Asia to Europe. Statisticians cited uncertainty over the coronavirus and the economy discouraging couples from marrying and/or having children.

South Korea’s fertility rate fell to the lowest in the world last year. The number of expected babies per South Korean woman fell to 0.84 in 2020, dropping further from the country’s previous record low of 0.92 a year earlier, the official annual reading released in February from Statistics Korea showed.

The number of new births in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security. The abandoning of the decades-long one-child policy in 2016 has not provided much impetus to the country’s birth rate.

Births in Italy in December – exactly nine months after the country went into Europe’s first lockdown – plunged by a whopping 21.6%, according to figures from a sample of 15 Italian cities released this week by statistics agency ISTAT.

A survey conducted in five European countries during the March and April lockdown showed many people calling off plans to have kids. Germans and French were more likely to say they were delaying, while Italians were more likely to say they had abandoned their plans altogether.

Despite the fact it will be several month before birth data will be released, the Brookings Institution cites corroborating evidence and surveys focused on American women, sexual activity decline and even searches in Google trends.

Economic stressors disproportionately affect women in the pandemic, with studies finding more women have left jobs since the start of the pandemic to care for children. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that women were four times more likely than men to drop out of the workforce in the month of September alone.