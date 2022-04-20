Babyganics bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

(NEXSTAR) — The Babyganics company is voluntarily recalling some of its 20-ounce Babyganics chamomile verbena bubble bath bottles due to the possible presence of a bacterium that could pose a risk to infants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration explains while the bacterium, Pluralibacter gergoviae, doesn’t usually cause sickness, it can pose the risk of infections to immunocompromised people or those with skin irritation, like diaper rash. Babies are more at risk than adults, FDA says.

Only Babyganics 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath products with UPC 8 13277 01375 4 and lot codes Y314 and Y315 on the bottom are affected by the recall. The bottles are white with green lids. Babyganics says the lots were sold only in the last two months at select retailers.

While the announcement didn’t indicate which retailers sold the item, an internet search showed the item was previously sold at Target and Walmart. The product pages for the items have been removed, per the search.

The company says the bacterium was detected during internal testing.

Babyganics says it will give consumers full refunds for these products. For more information, visit the Babyganics Bubble Bath Recall page.

In its announcement, Babyganics writes: “Babyganics takes pride in its commitment to vigorous consumer safety standards and providing peace of mind for parents, which is why the decision was made to voluntarily recover these bottles from retailers and to proactively reach out to consumers.”

For more information or concerns, you can call Babyganics’ safety team at (833) 359-6304. If you’ve had any adverse health effects, you should contact a doctor and report the event to the FDA’s MedWatch Program by calling (888) 463-6332.