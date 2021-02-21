Bad news ice cream lovers: Dairy Queen is canceling Free Cone Day this year

WILLIAMS, ARIZONA – MAY 25: Patrons gather inside a Dairy Queen restaurant amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 25, 2020 in Williams, Arizona. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently tweeted that diners are returning to restaurants in Arizona at one of the fastest rates in the U.S. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — Here’s the scoop ice cream lovers: Dairy Queen is canceling its annual Free Cone Day this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced last week that it had made the “difficult decision” to cancel the beloved event, which gives out free vanilla soft-serve cones each year. The event normally happens sometime in March.

“As spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind,” the company said in a statement on Facebook.

Reactions on social media were mixed.

“So I can come buy a cone during covid, but you can’t give out free ones,” one customer wrote.

“It’s because they literally have hundreds of people show up at once as opposed to a small crowd. Relax,” another responded.

Some urged the company to just use the drive-thru for the event.

Some fans came to Dairy Queen’s defense, saying many businesses are struggling during the pandemic.

“Businesses struggling to survive so I can understand this. Hope my fav store survives but see little traffic there these days. Pray for recoveries of businesses going under,” one wrote.

But have no fear, the company said they plan to bring back the beloved day in 2022.

NewsNation affiliate WTNH and Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.