As Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine, advocates of the more than 100,000 orphaned children in the country are sounding the alarm.

For more than 15 years, the Nevada-based group “Abundance International” has been a lifeline for two Ukrainian orphanages — providing money, medicine, manpower and equipment.

It’s never been easy – but it’s never been harder than now, said the organization’s founder and director, Mark Edward Daniels.