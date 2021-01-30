Bernie Sanders bobblehead becomes a top seller, some profits donated to charity

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame recently created a Senator Bernie Sanders bobblehead that has quickly become one of the hottest items ever made by the Hall of Fame.

The Sanders Bobblehead is a nod to his now-famous meme of him sitting at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The co-founder of the Bobblehead Hall of Fame said 22,000 dolls have been pre-sold — making it the second highest-selling bobblehead ever made by the Hall of Fame.

“As soon as one of our employees alerted us to the viral pictures of Bernie, we checked out Twitter and knew we had to get to work,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this will be another fun bobblehead to put a smile on people’s faces!”

Following Senator Sanders’ charitable lead, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame said it donated $10,000 to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

The bobbleheads are $25 and are expected to ship in May 2021.

In addition to the Bernie Sanders bobblehead, the Museum will be releasing several bobbleheads commemorating the new administration. Those bobbleheads are available for pre-order and feature a Joe Biden and Kamala Harris dual bobblehead, a Joe Biden White House base bobblehead, the first bobblehead of Dr. Jill Biden, and bobbleheads of the Biden family’s dogs, Champ and Major.

The company’s top selling bobblehead is Dr. Anthony Facui.