Best deals of October Prime Day under $100

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Catch these October Prime Day bargains before they disappear

We’ve already had one Prime Day in 2023, but Amazon is taking us on a second outing on October 10 and 11 — just in time to get a head start on holiday shopping. We expect the Prime Big Deal Days sales extravaganza to feature some of the BestReviews Testing Lab’s favorite products. Many top-selling small appliances, home items, unique gadgets, essential beauty products and more fall into the $100-or-less price range when they are on sale for the big event. And although the Prime Big Deal Days sale isn’t officially here yet, there are already some excellent early deals for under $100.

Amazon often has deep discounts on its own products, so we expect to see deals on the Echo Dot, Fire Tablets and Fire TV Sticks. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up the best deals that are available now and cost less than $100.

Shop this article: Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector, Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) and Echo Dot (5th Generation)

Best October Prime Day deals for under $100

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector 45% OFF

Having a carbon monoxide detector is vital to the safety of your home. Made by a top brand, this model simply plugs into an outlet. It uses batteries as a backup in the event of a power outage. The low price plus a 10-year limited warranty make it a deal you won’t want to miss.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF

Made by a brand that’s earned the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance, this rechargeable water flosser will give your dental hygiene routine a boost by stimulating gums and removing plaque. It sports the brand’s 360-degree rotating tip so you can easily reach every tooth.

Greenworks 1,500 Pounds Per Square Inch, 1.2 Gallons Per Minute Pressure Washer 20% OFF

This Greenworks pressure washer is on sale just in time for all of your summertime outdoor cleanup projects. It delivers powerful bursts of water and comes with a soap applicator for whisking away dirt. It’s emission-free and offers a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot hose for a long reach.

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 28% OFF + $7 COUPON

Although it’s a professional-level hair dryer, the Wavytalk is available at a price that won’t stress your budget. It delivers 1,875 watts of power that dries hair in minutes. It’s powered by ionic technology that protects hair as it dries.

Simrex X500 Mini Drone 14% OFF + $10 COUPON

This drone may be small, but it offers features that make it thrilling to fly. It has a high-definition camera with Wi-Fi so you can share photos and videos as soon as it captures them. It’s easy for beginners to operate, but it can also do stunts once they hone their skills.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) 23% OFF

These instantly recognizable wireless earbuds aren’t just iconic but sound great, too. They’re ideal for listening to music and podcasts and taking calls, connecting to your phone, laptop, and other Bluetooth-compatible devices with ease.

Echo Dot (5th Generation) 54% OFF

More than just a speaker, this device plays music, sure, but it also has Alexa built-in to assist you with whatever you need, from telling you a joke to controlling your smart home devices. When we tested it, we found it easy to set up and were impressed by the sound quality. We also liked that this model has a temperature sensor to help keep your home at a comfortable temperature when you use it in conjunction with a smart heating system.

More deals under $100 we love

Check out October Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.