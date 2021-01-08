Betsy DeVos becomes second member of US cabinet to resign

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A second cabinet secretary has resigned, amid backlash of the U.S. Capitol riots.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned on Thursday.

In a resignation letter, DeVos blamed President Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Earlier on Thursday, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Thursday she would resign after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

