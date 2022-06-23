(NewsNation) — President Biden welcomed U.S. veterans into the White House Thursday as part of Wounded Warriors Project’s annual soldier’s ride.

The group said the ride “empowers warriors to find solace, healing and strength through movement,” as more than two dozen veteran and active-duty troops rode laps around the South Lawn.

Biden touched on the direct impact the military has had on his family, with his son Beau serving in Iraq, and thanked the men and women for their service.

“You’re the best America has to offer. That’s not hyperbole. You are the best America has to offer. You embody the soul, the spirit of the nation. As I like to say, you’re the very spine of America. You’re the spine of this country, who make us what we are. Riders here today, your families and caregivers, we can never thank you enough. That sounds like a trite statement, but it’s literal. We can never thank you enough,” Biden said.

The project helps service members who are dealing with a physical or mental illness or injury, and their families and caregivers, assisting veterans across the country in pushing forward.

“The ride was to empower us — to bring awareness to mental health and physical activity and that interconnection. It was great to be able to share that moment with the public and to meet the president and his staff” said Danielle Greene, a U.S. Army wounded warrior.

Watch the rest of the interview above.