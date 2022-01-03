President Joe Biden is looking to break the grip of major packers on the meat industry with a package of regulations and spending aimed at leveling the playing field in the cattle, pork, seafood and poultry sectors.

Prices for meat are up by percentages in the double digits, including a 20.1% rise in the price of beef and veal, 14.1% in pork, 11% in seafood and 8.8% in chicken.

“In too many markets, a handful of giant companies dominate the market,” Biden said Monday during a meeting with farmers and ranchers. “And too often, they use their power to squeeze out competitors and stifle entrepreneurs.”

In Biden’s crosshairs are the Big Four meat processors: Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS SA and National Beef Packing Co.

The Biden initiative comes with a billion-dollar price tag, including $375 million for independent meat producers, $275 million for meat processors, $100 million toward inspections and $100 million for worker training.

“He’s bringing light to a real big problem,” Justin Tupper, a South Dakota cattle producer and vice president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, told Leland Vittert on Monday as a guest of “On Balance.” “You showed 20% increases in beef, and we’re not seeing that at the producer level. So, there’s only one other place where it’s getting held up, and that’s with the Big Four packers and that’s a big problem. They bottleneck this industry and they take all the profits out of it and we get left holding the crumbs.”

While consumers are paying more for beef and other meats, Tupper said that ranchers are not seeing the increase at their end.

“Meat prices have been exponentially high. We’ve seen them at record high prices in the grocery store. The box beef prices that the packer charges the grocery stores have been way up. But what they pay to the average producer has been at par or below for much of 2021. And that’s something that we’ve got to look forward to change. So we definitely are encouraged that President Biden has taken this as an issue and we think we definitely need a referee in the meat-packing industry.”

Tupper praised the president’s shining a light on industry issues.

“I definitely think we need inspectors. That’s a big problem that we hear about a lot. And worker training; we know with COVID it’s been tough to get workers.”

But levelling the playing field is the main issue, Tupper said.

“We’ve got to get in there and figure out what the competition problems are. And the Big Four packers don’t have to compete for our livestock. And then on the other side, as they sell it out the back door, they have all the controlling contracts with the Walmarts and the Safeways. The big packers have all of those contracts lined up, so when you get an independent producer trying to sell meat to one of those places, they can’t get into that marketplace. So I think we have to fix both sides of the door.”

Tupper cautioned that government intervention brings its own problems.

“We don’t want more regulation. We think that’s tough,” he told Vittert.

And Tupper and his peers will be watching closely and expecting the administration to follow through.

“This isn’t our first political run. … We’ve heard some of this lip service before. We want some action. Here in the countryside, we really believe that we need some firm action and some definite changes if we’re going to be able to be viable and keep our family farms and ranches in the business.”