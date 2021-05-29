Biden to speak at memorial service in Delaware Sunday

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to speak at an annual Memorial Day observance in Delaware this weekend.

Biden, a longtime Delaware senator, is back in his home state for the Memorial Day weekend.

The White House says he is scheduled Sunday to speak at an annual memorial service hosted by the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs at Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle.

Biden has frequently attended the event, which is held every year on May 30.

It is scheduled to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and is open only to invited guests.