FILE – Flowers and candles are placed around crosses at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in this week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Uvalde, Texas Sunday with hopes to console the grief stricken town affected by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers.

The visit to Uvalde on Sunday is Biden’s second trip in two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after staggering loss.

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

On May 17, Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, to meet with victims’ families and condemn white supremacy after a radicalized shooter espousing the racist “replacement theory” killed 10 Black people at a supermarket.

The shootings in Texas and New York and their aftermath have put a spotlight on the nation’s entrenched divisions and its inability to forge consensus on actions to reduce gun violence.

“Let’s be clear, evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas and that grocery store in New York.”

Biden said Saturday in his commencement address at the University of Delaware. He mentioned his upcoming trip to Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday, saying “as I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children.”

“We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer.”

People visit a memorial set up in a town square to honor the victims killed in the elementary school shooting earlier in the week in Uvalde, Texas, late Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Biden is to visit the makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School before attending Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He is scheduled to meet with family members at a community center and then with first responders at the local airport before returning to Washington, the White House said.

The Bidens’ visit to Uvalde comes amid mounting scrutiny of the police response to the shooting.

Officials revealed Friday that students and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help even as a police commander told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway. Officials said the commander believed that the suspect was barricaded inside an adjoining classroom and that there was no longer an active attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday he was “livid” and had been “misled” by law enforcement officials about the police response.

Speaking on Saturday, Biden said something had to change in response to the attack.

“I call on all Americans at this hour to join hands and make your voices heard, to work together to make this nation what it can and should be,” Biden said. “I know we can do this. We’ve done it before.”

