(NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden told reporters Friday night he will send American troops to Europe as tensions rise.

“I’ll be moving troops to Eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden said on the tarmac after returning from an appearance in Pittsburgh. “Not a lot.”

Biden turned from reporters after that remark and did not elaborate.

The Biden administration had previously announced 8,500 troops would be on alert, but did not commit to deploying them.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.