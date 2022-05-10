Big races on the ballot in West Virginia primaries

(NewsNation) — West Virginia has two important races on the ballot for the state’s primary elections Tuesday.

For U.S. House District 1, Carol Miller, Kent Stevens, Zane Lawhorn, James Houser and Scott Fuller are competing in the Republican primary, while Lacy Watson is unopposed in the Democratic race.

For U.S. House District 2, Angela Dwyer and Barry Wendell are facing off in the Democratic contest, and Mike Seckman, Alexander Mooney, Rhonda Hercules, Susan Buchser-Lochocki, and David McKinley are running against each other for the Republican nomination.

West Virginia’s polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

To see the results for specific districts, use the “Change Race” dropdown menu below on the right side.