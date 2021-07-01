Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani file for marriage license

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could soon be tying the knot.

The couple applied for a marriage license Tuesday through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma, according to a report from TMZ.

Marriage licenses in the state of Oklahoma are valid for 10 days, according to multiple wedding websites.

The couple first met while taping The Voice in 2015 and announced their engagement in October 2020.

Stefani shared the news on Instagram. Shelton made the engagement announcement on Twitter by saying: “Thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”

Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES! pic.twitter.com/mAgbbUtSlx — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 27, 2020

Stefani used Twitter to respond “@blakeshelton yes please! 💍🙏🏻.”