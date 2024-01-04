Body pulled from water after vehicle plunges into Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities in northern Utah say crews have recovered a body after a vehicle plunged into Pineview Reservoir on Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said crews pulled the body of a man from the water. Meanwhile, the vehicle is still in the process of being recovered.

Deputy Chief David Reed with the Weber County Fire District told ABC4 earlier in the evening that investigators believed the vehicle launched into the water near the Pineview Dam, on the reservoir’s western side.

This image shows crews at the scene near the snowy shores of Pineview Reservoir. (credit: KTVX)

Search and rescue crews spent hours on the scene searching for the driver, who was believed to be the only person in the vehicle. Photos of the scene showed crews working along the reservoir’s snowy shores, not far from Ogden Canyon Road.

It is still unknown what led to the vehicle falling into the water. Officials say some parts of the roadway were slick from recent snowfall.

The Pineview Reservoir is located in the Ogden Valley, roughly 50 miles north of Salt Lake City.